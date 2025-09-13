Fiat expands the Grande Panda range with the fully electric Icon trim level

Fiat has expanded its Grande Panda fully electric UK line-up with the opening of the Icon trim level, previously only available on hybrid versions.

Fiat Grande Panda Icon trim level opened

Fiat Grande Panda Electric Icon will be offered alongside the entry level Grande Panda RED and the top-of-the-range Grande Panda La Prima. The fully electric powertrain combines a 44kWh battery with an 83kW e-motor (113 HP) and has a WLTP range of 199 miles.

The launch of Icon is consistent not just with its availability on hybrid versions of Grande Panda but with its recent introduction as a trim choice on Fiat 600.

Designed to provide customers with even more choice, Grande Panda Icon specification includes 16” black alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails and rear privacy glass. The interior features ‘Style’ fabric seats with a 40/60 rear seat split, for added practicality, and manual air conditioning. In addition, a 10.25” touchscreen radio incorporates wireless mirroring for optimised communication and convenience.

The on-the-road price for the Fiat Grande Panda electric Icon is just £21,995. The Grande Panda electric range starts with the entry level RED, priced at just £21,035, while the top-of-the-range La Prima is £24,035. All three electric versions of Grande Panda qualify for the recently reintroduced FIAT E-Grant, which offers a £1500 saving on the on-the-road price of all fully electric FIAT and Abarth models.