Fiat Grande Uno: this is how the Brazilian twin of the Grande Panda could look

According to the latest reports, the Fiat Grande Uno could become the South American counterpart of the new European Grande Panda. There is still uncertainty around the name, however. Some sources suggest that Fiat may choose a name more familiar to the local market, such as “new Argo,” instead of “Uno” or “Panda,” the latter being little known in South America.

Ahead of its official debut, expected no earlier than 2027, Brazilian designer Kleber Silva, known as KDesign, has created a rendering that imagines the styling of Fiat’s upcoming compact model for the South American market. The result blends elements of the current Fiat Mobi with the new Grande Panda, featuring squared lines, compact proportions, and a modern yet functional look.

Fiat Grande Uno: what the South American twin of the Grande Panda could look like

In reality, the future Grande Uno (or Argo) is likely to stay even closer to the European Grande Panda, with only limited changes to styling and a name better suited to local tastes. Fiat may opt for established names in South America, such as Argo or Uno, to leverage the legacy and recognition of popular models in the region.

The engine lineup will also reflect a balance between local needs and global strategy. Alongside electric and hybrid versions, which will also be offered in South America, there will likely be more traditional powertrains, including gasoline engines and possibly bio-hybrid solutions, which are particularly popular in some South American markets.

While waiting for official confirmation, KDesign’s render provides an early glimpse at what could become one of Fiat’s key new models for emerging markets: a car designed to combine modern styling, practicality, and affordability, perfectly adapted to the needs of South American customers.