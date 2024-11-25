FIAT Professional E-Ducato, new production in Atessa

This for the brand means an important step in sustainable commercial vehicle manufacturing. Fiat Ducato achieves a stunning result being the first Stellantis’s large van in Europe with a market share of 11.2% in the first ten months of 2024. The Ducato performance across Europe: leader in Italy, first Stellantis’s large van and second in its segment in France; second place in Poland and third in Spain and Portugal. In the Recreational Vehicles’ market, Ducato is a strong leader with an increase of 5 percentage points compared to last year.

The new Fiat E-Ducato is finally on the production line

The news comes from a Stellantis press release dated Nov. 25, 2024. FIAT Professional is thrilled to announce the official start of production for the E-Ducato —the all-electric version of the celebrated FIAT Professional Ducato—at the Atessa plant in Italy. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for both the FIAT Professional brand and Stellantis as they advance the shift toward sustainable mobility in the LCV sector.

In Europe, a major achievement is the strong presence of the FIAT Professional Ducato, Stellantis’ first large van with a market share of 11.2%* within its segment. With a reputation as Italy’s best-selling commercial vehicle, it has long been a leader in the LCV market. Within the large van segment specifically, the Ducato commands an impressive 24%* market share in Italy, further solidifying its position as a market leader. In France, the Ducato achieves impressive performance, ranking second in its segment and being Stellantis’ first large van. On the podium also Poland for the second position, and Spain and Portugal, occupying the third position for its segment.

Features of Fiat Professional’s new Vehicle

Concerning the RV segment, the Ducato is the absolute leader in Europe with a 5-percentage points market share growth compared to last year, and with 70% of recreational vehicles on the European road being on a Ducato base. Among its achievements, the Ducato has been awarded “Best Camper Base Vehicle of the Year” for 2024 by readers of the German specialty magazine Promobil—an honor it has received for the sixteenth consecutive year.

Building on its legacy, the new E-Ducato stands as the crown jewel of innovation, offering an electric solution without compromise. Designed entirely in-house, it features the new 110-kWh second-generation battery, ensuring a best-in-class zero-emission experience with an impressive range of up to 424 km in the WLTP cycle. Blending advanced electric technology with the trusted reliability, performance, and versatility of the Ducato, it represents an eco-friendly solution for commercial vehicle fleets.

Designed for today’s professional landscape, the E-Ducato features an impressive driving range, rapid charging options, and multiple configurations that make it adaptable to a variety of industries—from logistics to service sectors and beyond. As demand for zero-emission vehicles continues to grow, the E-Ducato positions FIAT Professional as a leader in the transition to electric mobility in the commercial sector.

The Atessa production facility, established in 1979 as a joint venture between FIAT and PSA-Peugeot Citroën, began operations in 1981 near Chieti, Italy. Spanning over 1.2 million square meters, this iconic plant is the largest and most adaptable light commercial vehicle facility in Europe, with the capacity to produce up to 1,200 vehicles daily. Currently, 80% of its production is exported to 75 countries, underscoring the plant’s international significance.

As the majority of large vans are produced at this site, the commencement of E-Ducato production in Atessa represents a historic moment for the facility and reaffirms FIAT Professional’s commitment to both Italian manufacturing and the ecological transition.