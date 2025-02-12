Fiat, Dodge and Jeep brand vehicles earned honors in the 21st annual Vincentric Best Value in America

Big wins for the Fiat, Dodge and Jeep brands at the 21st Annual Vincentric Best Value in America and Lowest Cost to Own in America Awards. The 2025 Fiat 500e won the Value in the Subcompact segment, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer won Best Value in the luxury large SUV segment, and the Dodge Durango won recognition for the lowest cost of ownership in the large SUV segment. These awards are based on a statistical analysis that takes market price and total cost of ownership into consideration and as a benchmark, confirming the excellence and value offered by these vehicles.

Awards for three Stellantis brands in America

The news was released directly by the large automotive group through one of its press releases. The 2025 Fiat 500e wins Best Value in America: subcompact segment. Jeep Wagoneer 2025 gets Best Value in America: large luxury SUV segment. Dodge Durango gets the lowest cost of ownership in America: large SUV segment.

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

Vehicles from the Fiat, Dodge and Jeep brands earned accolades in the 21st annual Vincentric Best Value in America and Lowest Cost to Own in America Awards, announced this month. The 2025 Fiat 500e earned Vincentric’s award for Best Value in America: Subcompact segment, thanks to 4.1 percent below projected cost of ownership, the lowest fuel cost in its class, the lowest maintenance cost in its class, and the lowest operating costs in its class.

Specific accolades from Best Value

At 4.5 percent below its projected cost of ownership, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer took home the Best Value in America: Luxury Large SUV award, following a recent price repositioning that improved its affordability and standard content. As part of the awards process, Vincentric identified the 2025 Dodge Durango as the winner of the Lowest Cost to Own in America: Large SUV segment, with costs of ownership more than $15,907 lower than the nearest competitor.

The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards are model-specific awards that determine the best value in each segment. Vincentric determines value using a statistical analysis that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of 2025 model year vehicles.