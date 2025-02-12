Fiat 500e wins Best Value in America award

Stellantis Group’s Fiat, Dodge, and Jeep brands shined at the twenty-first edition of the Vincentric Best Value in America and Lowest Cost to Own in America awards, confirming the group’s excellence in value for money. The new 2025 Fiat 500e stood out in the Subcompact segment, winning the Best Value in America award thanks to exceptional economic performance: ownership costs 4.1% lower than predicted and category leadership in fuel, maintenance, and operating costs.

Stellantis dominates Vincentric Awards with Fiat 500e, Jeep Wagoneer, and Dodge Durango

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

Success also for Jeep, with the 2025 Wagoneer triumphing in the Luxury Large SUV category. The recent price repositioning, accompanied by enhanced standard equipment, allowed the model to achieve ownership costs 4.5% lower than expected.

Notable performance also for the 2025 Dodge Durango, which won the Lowest Cost to Own in America award in the Large SUV category, distancing itself from the closest competitor by over $15,907 in total ownership costs. The Vincentric Awards, based on statistical analysis combining current market price with total ownership costs, represent an important reference for consumers in the 2025 automotive segment.

It’s worth remembering that 2024 marked Fiat’s 125th anniversary, a brand that continues to distinguish itself for its iconic Italian design and characteristic driving pleasure. The Fiat 500e, launched in 2024, represents a milestone for Stellantis, being the group’s first fully electric vehicle in North America and market leader in the urban electric vehicle segment in Europe.