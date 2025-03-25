Fiat Cronos updated version, first unveiled photo

The restyled Fiat Cronos will soon make its debut. Here we can discover the first unveiled image in Argentina.

The Fiat Cronos, the flagship sedan for the South American market, gets a makeover that promises to catch the eye. The first images leaked online reveal an updated design, anticipating the debut of this long-awaited model.

So we can say that the wait is almost over for the new restyled Fiat Cronos. In fact, the compact sedan that has enjoyed considerable success in South America is now ready to unveil itself in all its revamped guise. The first images, leaked from Argentina, show a model in transit on a box truck, confirming the imminence of its market launch.

Following in the footsteps of its Fiat Argo sibling, the Cronos undergoes a focused aesthetic update, with interventions that accentuate its character and modernize its design. The focus is particularly on the front end, where the bumper takes on bolder, squarer lines. The lower air intakes, set in a straight, dark section, give the car a more dynamic and eye-catching appearance.

Another distinctive element of the restyling is the LED headlights, now interconnected and equipped with segmented daytime running lights. The grille, which joins the headlight clusters, sports a new design featuring numerous vertical bars, adding a touch of elegance and refinement to the front end.

The restyling of the Fiat Cronos is not limited to the front, but also involves other aspects of the exterior design. On the sides, new hubcaps and wheels are expected to be introduced, which will help refresh the car’s image. As for the rear, the changes are expected to be smaller, although no official images are available at the moment to reveal the details.

The cabin of the new restyled Fiat Cronos will receive special attention, with the introduction of new seat finishes and higher quality materials. The goal is to create a more polished and ergonomic interior environment in line with customer expectations. However, the most significant change will concern the safety package, which will be enhanced with the addition of side airbags. This is a major return, after their removal in the mid-2022 restyling, which aims to provide a higher level of protection for occupants.

Under the hood, the restyled Fiat Cronos is expected to retain the existing powertrain lineup. The most likely options include the 1.0- and 1.3-liter naturally aspirated Firefly Flex engines, which already comply with Proconve L8 environmental regulations. These units offer an optimal balance of efficiency and performance, with power outputs of 75 hp and 107 hp, respectively. Transmission will be through a five-speed manual transmission or, alternatively, a CVT automatic transmission for a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Significant news under the hood

In addition to cosmetic and interior updates, the restyled Fiat Cronos could introduce a significant new feature under the hood: the 1.0 turbo flex engine. This unit, already popular on the Fiat Pulse and Fastback SUVs, offers brilliant performance and increased versatility due to its ability to run on both gasoline and ethanol. With an output of 130 hp, the turbocharged engine promises to elevate the Cronos’ driving experience, especially in combination with the CVT automatic transmission, which provides superior smoothness and driving comfort.

The wait for the new Fiat Cronos compact models-but also for the Fiat Argo-is almost over; the official unveiling is scheduled for the first half of 2025. However, no exact date for the debut has been announced at the moment. We await further announcements to find out more details.