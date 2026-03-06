Fiat could turn the Panda into a pickup by 2028

The Fiat Panda family could expand in 2028 with the arrival of a compact pickup measuring around 4.4 meters in length. It would become the fourth model in the new lineup after Grande Panda, Grizzly and Fastback. The name has not yet been confirmed, but the project, based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, is expected to inherit the role of the Fiat Strada in South America while aiming for a broader distribution that could also include Europe, a market where pickups remain far less common than in other parts of the world.

Fiat Strada: the new compact truck could arrive in 2028

The YouTube channel American Gearhead TV has published a render video that attempts to imagine the appearance of the future model. The front end follows the design language of the Grande Panda, with squared shapes and details meant to give visual coherence to the entire family. At the rear there is a traditional pickup bed designed to offer good load capacity. The core idea is a vehicle that can serve both small professional activities and everyday life, aimed at people who need to transport materials or equipment without switching to a full commercial vehicle.

As for the powertrains, the Smart Car platform allows a certain degree of flexibility. The most likely option includes a 1.2-liter turbo mild-hybrid engine producing around 100 horsepower, alongside a fully electric version with about 113 horsepower. Some markets outside Europe could also receive gasoline-only variants, where demand still favors simpler and more affordable configurations. Front-wheel drive should be standard, although there are also rumors about a possible 4×4 version featuring an electric rear axle. This solution would provide all-wheel drive only when needed, reducing weight and cost compared with traditional mechanical systems.

If the model truly derives from the Grande Panda, estimates suggest a payload between 400 and 600 kg and a towing capacity of around 1,000 kg. These figures would make it particularly suitable for small professionals and craftsmen rather than heavy-duty use. The pickup fits into Fiat’s new strategy, which aims to build an entire family of vehicles around the Panda name in the coming years, with models differing in size, body style and purpose.