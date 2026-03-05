Fiat Argo patent images reveal a design inspired by the Grande Panda

In recent months there has been frequent discussion about the new Fiat Argo, which is expected to become the South American counterpart of the Fiat Grande Panda. The idea behind the project is to use the same technical and stylistic base for two different markets, adapting only a few details. At first, many believed that more noticeable differences would appear between the two versions, but the latest information coming from Brazil suggests a different scenario.

Some patents filed by Fiat and leaked online reveal the shape of the new model and indicate that the future Argo will be extremely similar to the Grande Panda sold in Europe. The images contained in the technical documents, showing the vehicle from several angles, highlight a design that is almost identical, with squared lines, geometric surfaces and the “pixelated” styling that characterizes the brand’s latest design language.

New Fiat Argo patents reveal a design almost identical to the Grande Panda

The differences seem limited to a few elements. The most evident concerns the side surfaces and the rear tailgate. On the European Grande Panda, some graphics are stamped directly onto the bodywork, while the version intended for the South American market may feature cleaner doors and tailgate without embossed lettering. These remain minor changes, mainly linked to the different name of the model.

A more significant change concerns the body style. The current Argo is a traditional hatchback, relatively low and with proportions typical of compact cars. The new model, however, should move much closer to the small urban SUV formula, with a higher ride height and more robust proportions. This would mark a clear break with the current generation.

From a technical perspective, the new Argo should be developed on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, the same architecture used for several other models within the group. This also explains why, during the early development stages, some prototypes were spotted with Citroën C3-based bodies, used as test vehicles.

If these indications prove correct, the new Argo should have dimensions very close to those of the Grande Panda, with a length of around 3.99 meters and a wheelbase of about 2.54 meters. The current Argo is slightly longer but has an almost identical wheelbase.

As for powertrains, the lineup will likely remain faithful to Fiat’s strategy focused on simplicity and affordability. Entry-level versions may continue to use the naturally aspirated 1.0 Firefly engine producing around 75 horsepower, while higher trims could introduce a form of mild electrification. Rumors mention a 12-volt mild hybrid system paired with the 1.0 T200 engine, already used in models such as the Fiat Pulse andFiat Fastback.

Differences between markets may emerge mainly in the aesthetic configurations. In Europe Fiat is focusing on bright colors and stronger interior contrasts, while in South America the offering may appear more restrained, with more conservative choices in colors and materials.

Finally, according to some reports from Brazil, Fiat may consider a strategy used in the past: keeping the current Argo on sale for a period alongside the new model. The older generation could be offered under a different name, possibly “Urban”, with a simplified lineup limited to the 1.0 manual and 1.3 CVT engines.