Fiat: CEO announces 3 new models coming within 18 months

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois confirmed the arrival of important new developments for the Italian brand. Starting with the new Fiat 500 Hybrid, which will be produced at the Mirafiori plant and will join the Fiat 500e. Francois announced that over the next 18 months, Fiat will launch three new global models: an SUV, a fastback, and a pickup truck, all in the C-segment. According to the brand’s number one, these vehicles will allow Fiat to return to a position of strength it hasn’t held for years, reinforcing the brand’s international expansion plan.

“Our strategy to become a global brand is now underway,” Francois declared. “By the end of 2025, we will have both the new 500 Hybrid and the two versions, electric and Mild Hybrid, of the Grande Panda on the market. And within a year and a half, an SUV, a fastback, and a pickup designed to satisfy customers in different markets will also arrive.”

The first of the three models should be the so-called Giga Panda, an SUV approximately 4.4 meters long developed on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and produced at the Kenitra plant in Morocco. It will be available in both 5 and 7-seat configurations.

The fastback, according to rumors, will be the new Fiat Panda Fastback, an evolution of the model already offered in South America but this time also destined for Europe. Finally, the pickup should represent the successor to the Fiat Strada, which will be sold globally.

Regarding the Grande Panda, Francois predicted sales volumes of approximately 300,000 units per year, with production distributed between Europe, North Africa, and South America, where the model could be marketed under the name Fiat Argo.