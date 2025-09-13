Fiat breaks sales record at Expointer 2025, driven by its pickup truck family

Benchmark in the segment, Fiat increased sales in this category by 15 percent during the show

Launched in August with a new design, more technology and comfort in the 2026 line, the Toro was one of the highlights . Best-selling vehicle in the domestic market, the Strada also recorded positive sales performance . Fiat recorded the highest sales in its history at Expointer

Fiat full range of solutions for agricultural sector

Fiat is recognized for its strong connection with the agricultural sector, offering a full range of solutions for this segment. A leader and benchmark in this segment, the brand once again demonstrated the strength of its pickup family, increasing sales by 15 percent over last year’s edition. Fiat also broke all sales records and recorded the highest volume in its history at Expointer, which took place last week in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul.

Launched last month,the Fiat Toro stood out at the event, increasing sales by 75 percent over last year. The Strada, the domestic market leader, also recorded sales growth over the previous period. This result also includes the Titano, Fiorino, Scudo, Ducato, Argo, Mobi and the Pulse and Fastback hybrid versions, reinforcing the versatility of Fiat’s product range to serve all segments and all audiences, with solutions that meet consumers’ desires and needs.

Fiat Toro 2026 continues its successful trajectory in Brazil

Recently unveiled with a new design, advanced technologies and comfort in the 2026 range, the Toro once again demonstrated its market leadership by breaking sales records at the first public event dedicated to new models. This achievement reinforces the model’s innovative capabilities, revolutionizing the pickup segment in Brazil and leading the category for 10 consecutive years.

In the 2026 model, the Toro retains the features that revolutionized the segment: the comfort and handling of an SUV, the capacity and performance of a pickup. This is combined with a revamped exterior design in line with the brand’s new visual identity, with precise, geometric lines that make the pickup more rugged, modern and sophisticated. It also features new interior trim and features such as an electronic parking brake and auto-hold.