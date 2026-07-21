Fiat Argo X revealed as the South American version of the Grande Panda

The new Fiat Argo X will become the brand’s next all-new model for South America. Production will begin in 2026 at Stellantis’ Betim plant in Brazil. Herlander Zola, the group’s president for the region, officially confirmed the name during celebrations marking Fiat’s 50th anniversary in the country and the Minas Gerais factory’s five decades of operation.

The Argo X will not simply evolve from the current Argo. Fiat will develop it as a separate model and use it to expand its presence in the more affordable end of the market, most likely with a body style closer to that of a crossover. The existing Argo will remain on sale alongside the newcomer.

Fiat Argo X revealed as a new crossover for South America

That decision reflects the commercial importance of the current model, which ranks as Fiat’s second-best-selling vehicle in Brazil in 2026 and fourth in the overall market. Immediately abandoning such a well-established name would create unnecessary risk, while the Argo X designation allows Fiat to introduce a different product without losing its connection to a vehicle customers already recognize.

The new Argo X will serve as the South American relative of the Fiat Grande Panda, although it will not copy the European model exactly. Fiat will adapt the Betim-built vehicle to local requirements through specific engines, suspension settings, equipment, and technical solutions. The basic philosophy should remain similar, with an emphasis on simplicity, durability, practicality, and distinctive styling.

Herlander Zola summarized the project through three key concepts: design, efficiency, and strength. The vehicle will therefore need to offer modern features while retaining the accessible positioning that has helped make Fiat so successful in Brazil.

The Argo X will also play an important role in Stellantis’ industrial plan because it will become the first completely new model assigned to Betim under the group’s latest South American investment program. Stellantis has committed R$32 billion, approximately $6.28 billion, to the region through 2030, including R$14 billion, or around $2.75 billion, for the Minas Gerais plant.

The investment will modernize production lines, introduce new technologies, and prepare the site for the models scheduled to arrive over the next few years. Betim can produce as many as 650,000 vehicles annually and employs more than 19,000 people, supported by a network of over 400 direct suppliers.

Since production began with the Fiat 147 in 1976, the plant has built more than 18 million vehicles. Over four million of them have reached approximately 40 international markets, confirming Betim’s central role not only in Brazil but across the entire South American region.

The factory currently builds the Fiat Argo, Mobi, Pulse, Fastback, Fiorino, and Strada, together with the Peugeot Partner Rapid and Ram 700. From 2026, the new Fiat Argo X will join a lineup that continues to support the brand’s leadership in Brazil.

Fiat sold 270,955 vehicles in Brazil during the first half of 2026, and the country alone accounts for around 40% of the brand’s global volume. Fiat has led Brazil’s new-car market for five consecutive years, while the Strada has remained the nation’s best-selling vehicle since 2021. Today, one in every five vehicles registered in the country carries a Fiat badge, and the brand controls around half of the pickup market.