Stellantis dominates South America as Brazil, Argentina and commercial vehicles drive record first half

Around 480,000 registrations between passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the first half of 2026 have strengthened Stellantis’ leadership in South America, where the group reached an overall market share of 20.3% and confirmed its top position in Brazil, Argentina, and the region as a whole.

Stellantis dominates South America with record first half

Brazil, the group’s main market by volume, contributed 372,000 units and a 27.3% share. The country showed clear acceleration in the second quarter, with more than 198,000 registrations and growth of 13.6% compared with the first three months of the year. June alone brought around 67,000 deliveries, up 14% from June 2025.

In Argentina, the group retained first place with 27.5% of the market and around 11,300 vehicles sold in June, supported by the competitiveness of locally produced models such as the Fiat Cronos and Peugeot 208, respectively the second and third best-selling cars in the country. Chile also confirmed the group’s regional strength, with almost 14,000 vehicles delivered in the first half and second place overall.

Stellantis’ ability to cover different segments remains one of the defining elements of its South American strategy. In light commercial vehicles, the group exceeded 180,000 units sold and captured 33.8% of the market, while in vans its share reached 33.9%, helped by the Fiat Fiorino, still a benchmark in the category.

The pickup segment, particularly important for both business and family use in the region, saw Stellantis place more than 145,000 vehicles and take a 39.2% share. The Fiat Strada led this result, confirming its position as the best-selling model overall in South America with more than 83,000 registrations in the first half. In the sedan segment, the group surpassed 111,000 units and reached a 25.3% share.

Fiat remains the key brand in Brazil, with more than 270,000 registrations from January to June, around 30,000 more than in the same period of 2025. Argo and Mobi also continue to appear consistently in the national top ten. Jeep exceeded 56,000 units in Brazil, with Compass still leading the midsize SUV segment, while Ram closed June with around 2,900 pickups sold and growth of 28.8% year on year.

Citroën and Peugeot are gaining ground in light commercial vehicles, while Leapmotor recorded more than 3,800 registrations in the Brazilian electric segment during the first half, including almost 1,000 in June alone.

The commercial results also reflect Stellantis’ production investments. In Betim, the strengthening of the third shift created more than 1,400 new jobs, while in Porto Real the start of production of the new Jeep Avenger led to the launch of a second shift, more than 800 hires, and the involvement of eight new suppliers.