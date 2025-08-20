Fiat Argo reaches milestone of 600,000 units sold in Brazil

The model was the third best-selling car in Brazil last month and has maintained the same position since the beginning of the year. Available in four versions, Argo combines versatility, reliability and excellent value for money. Manufactured at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim (MG), the model is sold in Brazil and 10 other Latin American countries.

Fiat Argo: 600,000 units sold in Brazil

With a name inspired by Greek mythology, the Fiat Argo proves its iconic presence as much as its flagship models, reaching the 600,000-unit sales milestone in Brazil. Developed at the Stellantis Automotive Center in Betim, Minas Gerais, the sedan was the third best-selling car in the country in July and, in addition to Brazil, is sold in 10 other Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Since its launch in 2017, the model has been optimized to be an ally for those who need a versatile vehicle with excellent value for money, as it has versions designed for daily city use, such as the Drive 1.0, and the Trekking for those with a more adventurous profile.

In 2023, the model began offering versions with a seven-speed CVT transmission and 107-hp Firefly 1.3 engine, providing greater efficiency and performance. With fuel consumption up to 12.8 km/l (urban cycle), Argo earned the title of one of the most efficient automatic vehicles in the segment.

With the 2026 model launched in March this year, the sedan has become even more competitive and technologically advanced, with new Full LED headlights on the Trekking and Drive 1.3 AT versions. Inside, multimedia center-equipped versions now feature wireless phone mirroring, which allows them to connect to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, making the driving experience even smoother and more differentiated.

Available in 1.0, Drive 1.0, Drive 1.3 AT and Trekking 1.3 AT and MT versions, Argo also offers digital automatic climate control, electric exterior mirrors with Tilt Down function, rear parking sensors with graphic display and Keyless Entry N’ Go.

“Since its launch, Fiat Argo has demonstrated its strength and high level of competitiveness in the market. With 600,000 units sold, it has established itself as one of the pillars of our product range in Brazil, combining design, robustness and technology with Fiat DNA. Argo’s success is directly linked to its ability to offer a complete customer experience with great comfort, connectivity and safety in a versatile sedan with attractive looks,” said Federico Battaglia, Fiat and Abarth brand vice president for South America.

