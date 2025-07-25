2026 Fiat Argo Trekking: manual transmission returns and becomes more expensive

The Fiat Argo Trekking 2026 introduces a significant new feature: the return of the manual transmission paired with the 1.3-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Firefly engine. This configuration, highly anticipated by the public, had been momentarily shelved after the initial debut of the Argo 2026 range in March.

Despite cosmetic upgrades, such as the new LED headlights available for higher trim levels, the absence of a manual transmission had been a question mark for many. With this update, Fiat is responding to market demands by reintroducing the option that favors a more direct driving experience. However, the return of the manual transmission means an increase in the overall cost of the vehicle.

The Fiat Argo Trekking 2026: the Trekking trim with a manual transmission

The 2026 Fiat Argo Trekking makes its return to Brazilian roads with a particularly anticipated combination: the Trekking trim with manual transmission. Without any resounding announcements, this version named “Adventure” is now present in the official configurator, positioning itself starting at R$99,990.

This configuration is strategically placed above the Drive version, aiming to challenge similar compact SUVs in price, such as the Pulse 1.3 Drive MT2026 Fiat Pulse arrives packed with tech and practical upgrades. For those who want a more complete driving experience, the richly equipped Adventure variant can reach a cost of R$105,070. The Fiat Argo Trekking 2026 thus confirms itself as an attractive proposition for those seeking an urban vehicle with an adventurous spirit, capable of offering an excellent balance between performance, functionality and affordability.

The return of the Argo Trekking with a manual transmission comes in an interesting context, being the second model to reintroduce this option after recent changes to IPI (Industrialized Products Tax) regulations in Brazil.

As standard, the Fiat Argo Trekking 2026 is equipped with a modern 7-inch UCONNECT infotainment system. This includes a handy rear camera, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and, for the 2026 model, convenient wireless mirroring functionality. Completing the equipment are 15-inch alloy wheels with 205/60 mixed tires, roof rails for added versatility, power mirrors with tilt function, and rear parking sensors to aid maneuvering.

Under the hood, we find the proven Firefly 1.3-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This powerplant is capable of delivering up to 107 hp of power and 13.6 kgfm of torque, mated to a reliable five-speed manual transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Customization and styling 2026 Fiat Argo Trekking

The 2026 Fiat Argo Trekking offers several options for customizing your style, with a selection of five eye-catching colors. If you are looking for a standard option, Volcano Black is the only tint included in the price.

For those who want a touch more color, Monte Carlo Red and Banchisa White are available, each at an additional cost of R$990. If you prefer metallic finishes instead, Bari Silver and Silverstone Gray are offered at R$1,990.

A distinctive feature of these versions is the contrasting (two-tone) roof, found on all colors except Volcano Black. This detail gives the Argo Trekking an even more dynamic look in line with its adventurous spirit. Choose the combination that best represents you and make your Argo Trekking unique.