Fiat Argo back in Argentina’s brand offerings as Drive MT 

The model is now also available in the Argentine market in a variant called Fiat Argo Drive MT

Fiat Argo, the DRIVE 1.3 MT variant in the brand’s offering for the Argentine market





Recall that the Fiat Argo has been a great success in the market since its launch. The model, developed to meet the needs of different types of customers, has established itself as one of the best-selling cars in Latin America especially in Brazil, with more than 550,000 units sold since 2017. Now, with the 2026 model, Brazilians’ favorite hatchback sedan has become even more sophisticated, expanding its comfort and safety features.

With a powerful name reminiscent of Greek mythology, the Fiat Argo returns to the brand’s offerings for the Argentine market. The model is now also available in our market in a variant called DRIVE 1.3 MT, which becomes the brand’s second most affordable model in our country.

In terms of exterior design, the Fiat Argo Drive MT returns with its Italian design and essence, combined with unique styling in the segment, highlighted by its 15-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights (DRLs), rear spoiler and heated rear window.

The interior design features manual climate control, electrically assisted steering, headlight alignment corrector, outside temperature sensors, window anti-pinch sensors, power windows, and manually adjustable driver’s seat height. To enhance occupant comfort, the vehicle offers high-quality fabric interior upholstery, lighting in both the trunk and glove compartment, and a pollen filter that ensures a clean and healthy environment.

Fiat Argo DRIVE MT Engine 1.3 Firefly

The 1.3 Firefly engine offers a balance of performance and efficiency, delivering 99 hp at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 130 Nm at 4,000 rpm, ensuring an agile and efficient response both in the city and on the road. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, designed to ensure easy and precise driving. Front-wheel drive improves the vehicle’s maneuverability and handling, ensuring safe driving in both urban and rural environments.

In terms of technology, the model features a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia center with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface to manage entertainment and navigation. With wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, driver and passengers can seamlessly integrate their smartphones, conveniently accessing apps, music and calls.

The 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster provides a clear and accurate display of vehicle information, allowing the driver to remain free of distractions. Radio controls on the steering wheel allow the driver to manage music without taking his or her eyes off the road. Other highlights include a rear parking sensor and rear parking camera to facilitate parking maneuvers and increase safety.

The New Fiat Argo has comprehensive safety features, such as dual front airbags, ABS braking system with electronic brake distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, automatic emergency flashing beacons (ESS), ISOFIX child seat anchors, seat belts with retractor (3) and height-adjustable front seat belts.

Warranty, color range and price

Like the rest of the FIAT range, it has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).

The new Argo is available in 5 colors, in pastel and metallic shades:

Banchisa White, PASTEL

Bari Silver, METALLIC

Black Volcano, PASTEL

Monte Carlo Red, PASTEL

Silverstone gray, METALLIZED

The price starting at $23,800,000