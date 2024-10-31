Fiat 500 marks 15 years in Brazil: from classic to electric

In October 2009, Brazil was the stage for the arrival of one of the most emblematic vehicles in the global automotive industry: the Fiat 500. A symbol of Italian style, the urban compact quickly won over consumers with its retro design, cutting-edge technology, and a differentiated proposition in the automotive market. Now, 15 years later, the model continues to make history in the country with its 100% electric version, the Fiat 500e.

When it arrived in Brazil, the Fiat 500 brought a perfect mix of nostalgia, iconicity, and innovation, reminiscent of the classic 500, a great success for the brand produced in Italy between 1957 and 1975, with all the modernity needed to attract a sophisticated urban audience. The equipment package was complete for the time, featuring elements such as Dual Drive electric steering, digital air conditioning, seven airbags, and ESP (electronic stability system).

Being pioneering is part of Fiat‘s DNA, and the 500 is no different; the model was the first Fiat vehicle sold in Brazil with Hill Holder. Additionally, it was also the first car to offer seven standard airbags and electronic stability control. The Fiat 500 has constantly evolved, following automotive market trends and adapting to new mobility needs. In 2021, it arrived in Brazil completely renewed as the first 100% electric Fiat model available in the country.

“The Fiat 500 is much more than a car in our range; it’s a timeless icon that reflects Fiat’s DNA. Throughout its history, the Fiat 500 has brought innovation, style, and now with the electric version, sustainability. Having a model like this reinforces our commitment to offering solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with the charm and tradition that consumers expect from our brand,” said Alexandre Aquino, Fiat brand vice president for South America.

Now in its third generation, the 500e was developed on a new platform that made it bigger, more connected, and equipped with new technologies for the segment. A modern and sophisticated design maintains the charming essence of the original model but with a cutting-edge touch, reinforcing its vocation to transform the environment around it. The 500e‘s electric motor delivers 87 kW of power, equivalent to 118 horsepower at 4,200 rpm, with an impressive torque of 220 Nm. This allows the model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9 seconds. Sales data from the United States indicates that it hasn’t been very successful, having sold just under 500 units in 2024.