Fiat 500 Hybrid: is this what the upcoming new generation will look like?

The now-old generation of the Fiat 500 Hybrid was withdrawn from the market last July due to the introduction of new regulations requiring the mandatory presence of certain safety systems, which the Italian city car lacked. The Italian car manufacturer therefore intends to launch a new version on the market, based on the electric 500, in the coming years. Specifically, its presentation is scheduled for the end of 2025 and it will debut during 2026, along with the new model of the electric version with a higher capacity battery and a more affordable price than the current version. Many are wondering how the new 500 Hybrid will change, and some digital creators are trying to anticipate its design.

Fiat 500 Hybrid: the brand needs this model to increase sales and production

According to statements by Fiat CEO Olivier Francois, the new Fiat 500 Hybrid will be very similar to the electric version. The new generation will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori, Italy, and no longer in Poland, like the previous version. The city car will therefore be completely Made in Italy: the engine will be the 1-liter Firefly, produced in Termoli, and will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission, produced in Mirafiori. Changes to the exterior should be minimal.

Regarding the interiors, this is where the major changes will be concentrated. Again, they will be closer to those of the electric version. According to Francois, prices will be slightly higher than the previous version, which starts at 17,700 euros (19,500 USD). Therefore, a starting price of about 18,500 euros (20,400 USD) is hypothesized, a price similar to that of the Grande Panda hybrid.

The Italian brand’s goal is to ensure a rosy future for the Mirafiori plant, which is currently in great difficulty due to poor sales of the Fiat 500e, which literally collapsed in 2024. It is hoped, therefore, that the new Fiat 500 Hybrid can boost the brand’s sales and, consequently, ensure continuous production at the plant. Regarding the new generation of the model, the YouTube channel Polo To has created a render showing what its design could be like.