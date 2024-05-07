Ferrari to add four new cars to its lineup by 2025

Ferrari unveiled the new 12Cilindri a few days ago, the heir to the 812 Superfast which has been met with very positive reviews from both critics and the public. With this car, there are now 16 supercars in the Prancing Horse’s range, which wants to continue to be a protagonist in the luxury car segment, breaking new records after those achieved in 2023, a very positive year for the car manufacturer from Maranello. But that’s not all, because the brand has confirmed that four new cars are on the way by 2025.

Here are the cars that will join Ferrari’s lineup by 2025

Among these cars will also be the first electric Ferrari, whose debut is scheduled for the end of 2025. Not many details are known about this car, but Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Italian brand, who had the opportunity to drive the model already, has stated that “it will be a real Ferrari” just like those with an internal combustion engine. However, the first model to arrive, after the 12Cilindri, should be the heir to the LaFerrari which will be unveiled by the end of 2024 and which is currently known under the code name of F250.

A new variant of the Ferrari SF90, currently known as MCA or project F173M, will also be unveiled in early next year. This car will be followed by the 296 VS, also known as project F171 VS, which should debut around the middle of next year. Finally, there will be the debut of the first-ever electric Ferrari, an event that is capturing the attention of many enthusiasts, curious to discover what the Maranello car manufacturer has in store.

With these cars, the Prancing Horse aims to be an increasingly major player in the market with the goal of achieving new sales records, but always focusing on exclusivity and quality, which remain two fundamental elements for all its cars.