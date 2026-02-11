Ferrari SWB Tributo: the CGI dream makes Maranello’s EV look boring

While one half of the automotive world is currently paralyzed by the 2027 Toyota Highlander, the first three-row EV “made in the USA”, the geniuses in Maranello have decided that their electric future deserves a name that sounds less like a kitchen appliance. The first zero-emission Prancing Horse will no longer be called the “Elettrica”. Instead, prepare yourselves for the Ferrari Luce.

To ensure this transition is less traumatic for purists who consider an electric motor a personal insult, the brand has recruited Jony Ive, Apple’s former design guru. Ive is reportedly crafting an interior so minimalist and refined that you might actually forget you can’t hear the engine—at least until the official debut this May.

However, while the Ferrari Luce aims to illuminate the path toward sustainability, the digital design community is happily staying in the dark with its octane-fueled fantasies. Angelo Di Lorenzi, a designer who clearly prefers the smell of gasoline over the scent of new leather, has dropped a virtual provocation: the Ferrari SWB Tributo.

In a catalog that is arguably getting a bit crowded with names like the Roma, Amalfi, 296, Purosangue, and the monstrous F80, this CGI concept positions itself as the spiritual successor to the Daytona SP3.

The SWB Tributo is a visceral love letter to the Ferrari 250 series, completely ignoring the modern aesthetic choices found in the 12Cilindri or the 849 Testarossa. Dressed in crimson and yellow liveries, this “Icona” series dream doesn’t bother showing us the interior; it lets its four rear exhausts do all the talking.

It is a design that deliberately breaks the stylistic continuity of current production models. That is the beauty of the Icona series: the freedom to drive in the opposite direction of the mass market.

While the Ferrari Luce prepares to debut its Apple-inspired silence, some people would still rather have a car that makes the neighbors’ windows vibrate. After all, dreaming in CGI is still free of charge.