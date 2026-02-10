Jony Ive’s Luce interior proves even Ferrari needs Apple’s design therapy

The Prancing Horse was calling this new zero-emission model Ferrari Elettrica, which apparently was just a placeholder name, the automotive equivalent of naming your kid “Baby” until you can think of something better. The actual name is Luce. Not exactly synonymous with electricity, but then again, we’re talking about a brand that charges six figures for the privilege of waiting three years for a car. Poetic license is the least of our worries.

Apple purists will be thrilled to discover the Ferrari Luce’s interior was designed by none other than Sir Jony Ive himself, working alongside Marc Newson through their creative collective LoveFrom. When you’re already spending half a million on an electric shooting brake-sedan hybrid, why not add the design sensibility of someone who convinced the world they needed a $1,000 phone stand?

The F222, Ferrari’s first series-production electric vehicle, sits on an entirely new 880-volt platform. The specs read like a greatest hits album. 116.5-inch wheelbase, 47:53 weight distribution, 48-volt active suspension, four-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and a 122 kWh NMC battery pack promising 330 miles of range.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Unlike the Mercedes S-Class with its avalanche of screens that would make a gaming setup jealous, the Luce takes a different approach. Four bespoke seats, all different from the Purosangue, precision-machined aluminum knobs, glass buttons on the steering wheel, and actual analog gauges that draw inspiration from vintage Veglia and Jaeger instruments of the ’50s and ’60s. There’s even a central infotainment display with real switches, mounted on a ball joint so you can tilt it toward driver or passenger.

The gear selector is crafted from Corning Fusion5 glass, and the instrument panel features two overlapping OLED displays made with ultralight, ultrathin panels courtesy of Samsung Display. Meanwhile, the overhead control panel houses the “start” button, positioned as if you’re about to pilot an aircraft rather than navigate rush-hour traffic in Maranello.

The official launch is scheduled for May 2026 in Italy. Until then, we’ll just have to imagine what it’s like to afford one.