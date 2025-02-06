Ferrari rewards employees with 2024 sales bonus and aims for record revenue by 2026

Thanks to the outstanding results for Ferrari, the company shares the success with its 5,000 Italian employees, rewarding them with a bonus of 14,400 euros. Ambitious new goals and targets in 2025 and 2026

Ferrari celebrates 2024 results with awards for their employees

2024 was a great year for Ferrari, marked by record results and significant growth. In recognition of this success, the company announced an award of as much as 14,400 euros for its employees, a gesture of gratitude for their vital contribution.

The increase in car deliveries featured models such as the Ferrari Purosangue, the Roma Spider, and the 296 GTS. A mix of innovation and design that won the hearts of enthusiasts. Interestingly, of the cars delivered, a significant portion (51 percent) were hybrid models, a sign of a growing focus on sustainability.

The year 2024 also saw the end of production of some iconic models, such as the Portofino M, the SF90 Stradale, the 812 GTS, the 812 Competizione and the Roma. Models that have made Ferrari’s history and will remain in the hearts of enthusiasts. At the same time, deliveries of the Daytona SP3, an exclusive model representing Ferrari’s engineering excellence, have increased.

This is certainly an achievement to which the result is strong teamwork, passion and dedication, values that Ferrari punctually recognizes and rewards. A way to share the achievements and strengthen the bond between the company and the people who make it great.

Ferrari announces ambitious goals for 2025

The Maranello-based company has announced ambitious goals for 2025, forecasting sales to exceed seven billion euros, with growth of at least five percent over the previous year. A goal that is also reflected in earnings per share, estimated to increase by two percent, reaching at least 8.60 euros.

These outstanding results are the result of teamwork, passion and dedication, elements that Ferrari recognizes and rewards. In fact, as many as 5,000 Italian employees will receive a competitiveness bonus of 14,400 euros, tangible recognition for their contribution to the company’s success. The announcement was made by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna during a press conference, emphasizing the importance of this award as a sign of gratitude and incentive for the future.

This award, which exceeds last year’s by 900 euros, is not only a financial recognition, but also a symbol of Ferrari’s commitment to its employees. A way to share the successes achieved and strengthen the bond between the company and the people who make it great.

New goals in 2025 and 2026

“We are not focusing so much on volume as on the quality of revenues.” With these words, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna summarized the strategy that has led the company to record outstanding financial results in 2024. An approach that focuses on value creation and product excellence, rather than quantity.

“On this solid foundation, we expect robust growth in 2025 as well,” Vigna added, opening the door to further growth later in the year. And that’s not all: “This will enable us to reach the high end of most of our profitability targets for 2026 one year ahead.”

Ferrari, therefore, aims to achieve major profitability milestones one year ahead of initial forecasts. This is an ambitious, but realistic goal, considering the solid results achieved in 2024 and the quality-oriented strategy.

By 2026, Ferrari expects sales of up to 6.7 billion euros

By 2026, the manufacturer expects sales of up to 6.7 billion euros. This is an impressive figure, a testament to the strength of the Ferrari brand and its ability to generate value. To reach this milestone, the company plans to launch several new models, expanding its range and offering customers more and more exclusive options.

“Last year’s results reflect excellent teamwork at all levels of the company,” Vigna stressed, acknowledging the fundamental contribution of employees to Ferrari’s success. A success that is also reflected in the sports season, with Ferrari engaged in top-level competition.

The “desire for progress” that drives the company has led to major innovations, both in infrastructure and in products. A constant commitment to research and development to offer customers increasingly high-performance, state-of-the-art cars. Another key element of Ferrari’s success is the “growing demand for customization” of vehicles. Customers increasingly want to personalize their Ferraris, making them unique and exclusive pieces. The company, aware of this trend, offers a wide range of customization options to satisfy even the most demanding tastes.