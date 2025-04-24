Ferrari Purosangue: here’s what it would look like as a sedan

Ferrari Purosangue was the first SUV in the history of the Prancing Horse automotive company. Although initially met with some skepticism, due to not being a classic supercar, the vehicle immediately proved to be a tremendous commercial success, winning over both critics and the public. It’s not surprising, then, that on the web there are often those who try to imagine new versions of this model, giving free rein to their imagination.

Here’s what the Ferrari Purosangue SUV would look like as a four-door sedan

This is what happened with the render we show you in this article, created by The Sketch Monkey on Instagram, who imagined what the Ferrari Purosangue would look like with a more aerodynamic and lower body like that of a four-door sedan. The reception from fans of the Maranello automotive company to this virtual concept has been mostly positive: some have commented that a vehicle of this type could easily replace the Maserati Quattroporte for anyone looking for an Italian luxury sports sedan, and others have argued that Ferrari should never have produced an SUV in the first place but should have directly created a car of this type.

Ferrari could take inspiration from this concept to consider expanding the Purosangue name in the future by creating a proper family of cars. This is because the sedan imagined by The Sketch Monkey undoubtedly has an appearance beautiful enough to attract attention, and other body styles could also be created with the same coach door design and the powerful 715 horsepower V12 engine under the hood.

At the moment, however, the Prancing Horse automotive company seems to have different plans as they are busy with preparations for the launch of the first electric Ferrari, which will be unveiled on October 9th and which apparently will also have the appearance of an SUV.