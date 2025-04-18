Ferrari EV: a look at the possible final design

The electric Ferrari will be one of the major innovations from the Prancing Horse brand, probably the most anticipated of 2025, a year that promises to be full of surprises for fans of the Maranello marque with the launch of six models. The official debut is scheduled for October 9.

It will be the first zero-emission supercar in Ferrari’s history, and its style was recently imagined in a new rendering published by the WhatCar website. According to this interpretation, the future model will have a prominent role in the automaker’s lineup.

Here’s what the first electric Ferrari might look like ahead of its debut

The rendering is based on sightings of camouflaged prototypes recently seen on the road. These tests were conducted using a modified Maserati Levante body, a detail that immediately suggested a possible SUV or, at least, a high-riding sports car. Although it’s not certain that the final model will be an SUV, the probabilities seem rather high. Ferrari currently maintains maximum secrecy about the project, simply assuring that the new vehicle will be fully consistent with the brand’s DNA, capable of standing proudly alongside other icons equipped with internal combustion engines.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has described the Prancing Horse’s first electric vehicle as something unique, destined to surprise. Vigna has also guaranteed that the new Ferrari will be “made the right way,” offering a driving experience that meets expectations, with the same pleasure and dynamism as traditional sports cars. The goal is twofold: to win over longtime customers and attract a new audience more attentive to technology and sustainability.

The CEO has also revealed that the electric Ferrari prototypes have already traveled thousands of miles on the road during testing, proving to be “very fun” to drive. Production will take place in the new Ferrari e-building in Maranello, the same one where the Purosangue is built. More details could emerge in the coming months as the presentation date approaches, perhaps through official teasers or new spy photos.