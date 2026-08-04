Ferrari Luce hits public roads with almost no camouflage

Ferrari Luce has returned to public roads in a new set of spy photos that offers one of the clearest looks yet at Maranello’s first fully electric model. Images shared by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit show a prototype wearing almost no camouflage. According to the photographer, the car appears to be a pre-production example completing final validation work before customer deliveries begin.

Advertisement

Ferrari Luce spotted nearly undisguised during final road testing

Seeing the Luce away from the controlled lighting and elaborate staging of its official debut changes the way its proportions come across. The short hood, cab-forward greenhouse, dark roof and tall, nearly vertical rear section look even more unusual in normal traffic. A narrow black strip dominates the front, while four circular lighting elements at the rear provide one of the clearest links to traditional Ferrari design.

The Luce marks a historic shift for the Prancing Horse. It is Ferrari’s first fully electric production car, but it also departs from the company’s familiar berlinettas and supercars with four doors, five seats and a more practical body. Ferrari developed the design with LoveFrom, the creative studio founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and industrial designer Marc Newson.

Advertisement

The engineering remains unmistakably ambitious. Four electric motors, one at each wheel, produce a combined 1,035 hp in U.S. terms. A 122-kWh battery provides more than 330 miles of WLTP range, while Ferrari developed the motors, inverters and battery systems in-house. The car also uses active suspension and a sound system that amplifies real vibrations from the electric drivetrain rather than relying entirely on artificial audio.

The May 2026 unveiling generated an unusually harsh reaction. Social media quickly filled with memes and criticism, much of it focused on the styling and the decision to place the Ferrari badge on such an unconventional vehicle. Former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo went as far as suggesting that the company should remove the Prancing Horse from the car. Ferrari’s Milan-listed shares closed 8.4% lower the following day as investors questioned the model’s reception.

Advertisement

Early demand, however, appears much stronger than the public backlash suggested. Reports indicate that Ferrari reached its 2026 target of just under 500 Luce models in less than two months, with China providing much of the demand. The car carries a European price of €550,000, equivalent to about $626,000 at the exchange rate cited in the report. Ferrari has not confirmed the sales figure or published a regional breakdown.

The latest road photos will not end the debate over the Luce’s styling, but they show a car that looks very close to production. Ferrari now needs to prove that the radical design works not only in photographs, but also as a usable electric grand tourer on real roads.