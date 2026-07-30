Ferrari Luce surprises as strong demand from China boosts its market response

Ferrari has reportedly met the Luce’s entire 2026 global sales target less than two months after unveiling Maranello’s first fully electric model. According to the Financial Times and Reuters, the company had targeted just under 500 vehicles for the year, with strong demand from China accounting for a large share of the early response after the May 25 debut. Ferrari has not confirmed the figures and plans to provide an official update alongside its first-half financial results.

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Ferrari Luce reportedly sells out its 2026 allocation in under two months

The global total appears more credible than some estimates surrounding China alone, where local reports claimed that Ferrari had collected more than 500 orders. Another story published after the model’s June 26 Shanghai debut said customers had reserved 88 vehicles within 72 hours. Subsequent checks with dealers, however, suggested that those cars represented allocations assigned to retailers rather than completed contracts with individual buyers. Ferrari has not published a geographic breakdown of Luce sales.

China still ranks among the markets driving the strongest early interest. The Luce starts at 3.988 million yuan, or roughly $586,000, before options and additional fees, compared with €550,000 in Europe. Dealers contacted in late June reportedly requested deposits ranging from 400,000 to 500,000 yuan and quoted third-quarter 2027 delivery dates for new orders. They could not yet offer test drives because their available cars served only as technical and display vehicles.

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The response carries particular significance because the design by Jony Ive and Marc Newson divided Ferrari enthusiasts and industry observers from the moment of its unveiling. Its four-door, five-seat body moves far away from the traditional image of a Maranello sports car, yet that controversy does not appear to have slowed initial demand.

Ferrari has also denied that customers must buy a Luce to qualify for future limited-edition models. The automaker said buyers should order the EV only if they genuinely want it, rather than treating the purchase as a step toward gaining access to another Ferrari.

Performance helps explain the model’s positioning. Its four-motor electric platform produces more than 1,000 horsepower in Boost mode, reaches 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 193 mph. Ferrari officially quotes more than 330 miles of driving range, or over 530 kilometers.

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Reports suggest Ferrari plans to produce around 2,500 Luce models through 2030, keeping overall volume deliberately limited. Reaching the reported 2026 target so quickly does not prove broad demand for an electric Ferrari, but it suggests that the company found enough buyers for its unconventional first EV much faster than the criticism following its debut initially indicated.