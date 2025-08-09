Ferrari Grazia 2027 hints at the brand’s future hypercar vision

In the world of exclusive supercars, unexpected discoveries always make headlines. This time, the protagonist is a one-of-a-kind Ferrari Daytona SP3, informally dubbed the “599+1“, an additional model not initially planned in the limited series production.

Unique Ferrari Daytona SP3 “599+1” heads to charity auction as brand battles Lamborghini’s record sales

This example has just been unveiled with a surprising black-and-yellow “Two-Face” livery and will be auctioned for charity during the prestigious Monterey Car Week, scheduled for August 8-17 in California. Will it be enough to steal the spotlight from Lamborghini? The Italian marque has announced yet another sales record in the first half of the year, thanks to the success of the new Revuelto V12 PHEV, the upcoming Temerario sports car, and the high-riding Urus colossus. But Ferrari is certainly not short on weapons.

The Prancing Horse’s current range is an authentic parade of stars: from the Roma and its evolution called the Amalfi, to the 296 GTB V6 plug-in hybrid, passing through the powerful Purosangue SUV powered by a naturally aspirated V12. Then there are the 12Cilindri, the overwhelming F80 hypercar, and naturally the iconic SF90 Stradale, now evolved in the XX Stradale and Spider versions producing over 1,000 horsepower.

Meanwhile, in the vibrant parallel universe of CGI, some virtual design visionaries are already imagining the future of the Maranello automaker. One above all, Giorgi Tedoradze, alias tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has conceived a concept called the Ferrari Grazia 2027.

Still shrouded in mystery, this hypothetical hypercar has reached the public with some exclusive renders. The imaginary Ferrari shows a bold and muscular design, high central exhaust (therefore definitely not fully electric), and clear stylistic references to the rival Revuelto.

It could pass for the SF90‘s successor, and under the hood there could be a roaring V8, if not the return of the legendary V12. What we know for certain is that Ferrari is preparing the ground for a future where hybrid technology and mechanical passion will still travel hand in hand.