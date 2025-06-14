Ferrari Daytona SP3 in the spotlight with Jay Leno | Video

The Ferrari Daytona SP3, belonging to collector David Lee, was recently featured in the famous “Jay Leno’s Garage”, where Leno himself had the opportunity to test drive it on the road. The car in question is a unique specimen in green with golden details, part of one of the most important Ferrari collections in the world, composed of about 30 models, including all the “Big Five” of the Prancing Horse: 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari, each present in two examples of different colors.

David Lee’s Ferrari Daytona SP3 stars in Jay Leno’s garage

David Lee, a well-known Los Angeles businessman, also owns an 812 Competizione with chromatic specifications similar to the SP3, which confirm a certain stylistic coherence within his collection. The car was made available to Jay Leno, a longtime enthusiast and collector, who was able to test it during an episode of his YouTube format.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the third model in the Icona Series, an exclusive line that celebrates Ferrari’s most iconic cars of the past with modern and completely new interpretations. Unlike the previous Monza SP1 and SP2, the SP3 doesn’t adopt the barchetta bodywork, but presents itself as a coupé with a removable hard top, which still allows open-air driving.

The design draws inspiration from sixties masterpieces, such as the Ferrari 330 P4, while also integrating stylistic influences from the Pininfarina 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale. The project bears the signature of the Ferrari Centro Stile directed by Flavio Manzoni and merges classic elements with a contemporary formal language. The result is a car with sculpted and highly recognizable lines, designed to pay homage to the sporting heritage of the Maranello automaker without giving up innovation.

From a technical standpoint, the Daytona SP3 adopts a chassis derived from that of the LaFerrari Aperta, but unlike the latter, it doesn’t employ a hybrid system. The engine is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, capable of delivering 840 HP at 9,250 rpm, with a maximum torque of 697 Nm. The transmission is entrusted to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h occurs in 2.85 seconds, while 0 to 200 km/h requires 7.4 seconds. The top speed exceeds 340 km/h. These figures confirm the extreme vocation of the model, which represents the pinnacle of Ferrari production with naturally aspirated thermal engines.

During the test, Jay Leno also discussed with David Lee the possibility of a successor: according to rumors, a future “SP4” might already be under study and could include collaboration with Lewis Hamilton. Among the hypotheses, there’s also the introduction of a manual transmission, an element that could further expand the connection between past and present in the Icona range.