Ferrari F80, now you can configure your $3.9 million model

The Ferrari F80, the new supercar from the Prancing Horse, was unveiled just a few days ago. The LaFerrari successor will be produced in just 799 units, all of which are already sold out. Despite being sold out, the Maranello automaker has still made the configurator available on its official website, allowing everyone to have fun configuring their own supercar. After all, dreaming costs nothing.

Ferrari F80: now you can configure the new Prancing Horse hypercar

The starting price of the new Ferrari F80 is 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million), but the final cost can increase exponentially with customization. As shown in the configurator, the fortunate ones who can afford to spend these amounts can personalize their supercar in virtually every detail.

There are multiple colors available, such as Bianco Italia, Blu Elettrico, Rame Mica, and many others, not forgetting that Ferrari allows custom liveries. For the ultimate personalization, there’s the Tailor Made program. The Prancing Horse also allows you to choose wheels, tires, brake caliper colors, and for the interior, you can select seats, upholstery colors, and much more. Among the options is the possibility to add a dedicated display for the passenger.

Ferrari also allows equipping the new F80 with a satellite anti-theft system. Other options available through the configurator include parking cameras, a movable fire extinguisher, and front axle lift system to overcome speed bumps and garage ramps. In short, the Prancing Horse offers truly multiple customization possibilities for its supercar. This way, the fortunate ones who can put the new F80 in their home garage will be sure to have a truly unique specimen.

Let’s remember that the new Ferrari F80 features a powertrain consisting of a 3-liter turbocharged V6 engine combined with 3 electric units. In total, it delivers 1,200 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. In terms of performance, we’re talking about a top speed of 350 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 2.15 seconds. It reaches 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds.

A few days ago, the new Ferrari F80 made its first public appearance at the Imola circuit in Italy, but it seems that the sound of its V6 hasn’t convinced enthusiasts, who were disappointed by the “calm” sound.