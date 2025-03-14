Ferrari F40 and Mondial 3.2 Cabriolet sold at record price

The exclusive auction at Amelia Island, Florida, saw two iconic jewels of the Prancing Horse reach staggering figures, exceeding expectations and setting new records. These two models were auctioned off by the specialists at Broad Arrow Auctions.

A ’90 Ferrari F40 sold for a record sum

A 1990 Ferrari F40, in impeccable condition, sold for a record $3,665,000. This result eclipses the previous record of $3,580,000, set only a few weeks earlier in Miami.

The secret to this success lies in the car’s very low mileage: only 1,248 miles-about 2,000 kilometers. This figure, combined with the vehicle’s excellent condition, sparked a real battle among collectors, leading to a final bid that exceeded all expectations.

Although initial sales projections (between $3.8 and $4.2 million) were not reached, the final bidding price nevertheless set a new record for the Ferrari F40, considered one of the most iconic “reds” of the modern era. This car, often called the “queen of hearts” of Ferrari’s “big six,” attracted considerable interest during the auction held at the Amelia Island Concours.

Among its major highlights are the Platinum Award earned at the Ferrari Club of America Annual Meeting 2024 and the Ferrari Classiche Certification, which attests to the authenticity of its engine, transmission, chassis and body.

Importantly, only 213 examples of the Ferrari F40 were delivered to the United States. The car auctioned by Broad Arrow Auctions (chassis number ZFFMN34A0L0086620) has been meticulously cared for from the moment it was delivered.

Underneath the elegant lines designed by Pininfarina, pulses a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V8 engine, capable of delivering 478 horsepower, with a total weight of only 1100 kilograms. It is easy to imagine the performance and excitement that a car of this caliber can deliver.

An iconic Ferrari Mondial 3.2 Cabriolet from the 1980s fetches above estimates

In addition to the F40, the auction – by Broad Arrow Auctions – also featured a Ferrari Mondial 3.2 Cabriolet, another icon of the 1980s. Again, the car sold above estimates, confirming collectors’ interest in the Cavallino’s classic models.

The sale of this 1986 Ferrari 3.2 Mondial Cabriolet closed at $123,200. This figure far exceeds average market valuations for this model, although the convertible version adds a touch of glamour.A distinguishing factor in determining the record price was the extremely low mileage of only 48 miles. In practice, the car remained almost unused after test drives by Ferrari’s official test drivers.

Although pre-auction estimates were between $150,000 and $175,000, perhaps overly optimistic, the sale still set a new record for the model. The European-spec car is equipped with a 3,185cc naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 270 horsepower for an open-top driving experience. The combination of “Rosso Corsa” bodywork and leather-colored leather interior adds a touch of elegance. This Ferrari Mondial 3.2 Cabriolet, sold by Broad Arrow Auctions, reached an unprecedented amount for this model. Despite being able to buy a more iconic Ferrari for the same amount, the buyer was awarded a true “museum piece.” Naturally, it is difficult to find another example with the same characteristics.