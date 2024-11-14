Could Ferrari revive the legendary F40?

Ferrari‘s “Icona” series was created to celebrate the prestigious heritage of the Prancing Horse brand. The Monza SP1 and SP2, the first cars in this new family, reinterpret Ferrari‘s legendary cars in a modern way, while the Daytona SP3 pays homage to the famous racing prototypes of the 1960s. With the SP4, Ferrari might aim for an icon that combines history with a more contemporary aesthetic.

Will the Ferrari F40 return with the Icona series?

According to Top Gear, the next car in the Icona series might pay homage to the legendary Ferrari F40. Given that Top Gear doesn’t usually publish this type of news, the story gains more credibility. It’s worth noting that this news was reported directly by the magazine and website’s editor-in-chief.

Ferrari’s Icona models, such as the SP1, SP2, and SP3, aren’t simply retro reinterpretations but pay tribute to the brand’s past with modern style and technology. Each model has been produced in limited numbers (499 Monzas and 599 Daytonas) and sold for over 1 million euros. The SP4 will likely follow this same trend, with limited production and a high price tag. The SP1 and SP2 were based on the 812 Superfast, while the SP3 had ties to the LaFerrari.

For the SP4, Ferrari might opt for a carbon fiber chassis combined with the SF90‘s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which would undoubtedly be an interesting mix if confirmed. Icona cars are highly profitable for Ferrari, as they use existing components, reducing development costs. However, the models are sold to exclusive clients, already established with the brand, who are willing to pay high prices for these limited editions.

Top Gear emphasizes that the idea of reviving the F40 could be seen as sacrilege, citing the controversial reinterpretation of the Lamborghini Countach, which was rejected by the original designer. There are also questions about whether such a car might overshadow the new F80, the F40‘s heir. However, Ferrari has never gone wrong with the Icona series, so there’s no reason to doubt that the SP4, whether inspired by the F40 or not, will be equally exceptional.