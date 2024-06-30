Ferrari F250: the new Prancing Horse hypercar spotted in Maranello

A few days ago, a collector posted on Instagram a photo of his box containing a metal ticket with the stylized silhouette of the new Ferrari F250. The user is one of the lucky few who will participate in the event where the new hypercar from the Prancing Horse will be unveiled, set to take place in the second half of 2024.

Ferrari F250: the new Prancing Horse hypercar appears in new spy photos

The new Ferrari F250, successor to LaFerrari, has been spotted on the streets of Maranello, near the automaker’s headquarters. It’s covered in heavy camouflage that conceals the entire vehicle, aiming to hide its shape. However, its silhouette appears rather aggressive and close to the look of the Vision GT concept presented a few years ago.

Under the hood, there should be a hybrid engine with power exceeding 1,000 HP. The hypercar will feature various elements designed to improve aerodynamics, with a rear wing and air intakes tasked with increasing downforce. The presence of adjustable active aerodynamic solutions, similar to those on the Ferrari 296 GTB and SF90, is also very likely. This model will surely be a limited edition, with about 600 units available for customers. An additional 200 units are expected for the Spider variant, along with some dedicated exclusively to the track. The price? There’s talk of 2 million euros.

The week has been quite busy for Ferrari, as the hypercar wasn’t the only one to pass through Maranello’s gates. The first spy photos of the Prancing Horse’s first electric supercar also surfaced online. It’s expected to be unveiled by the end of the year and hit the roads in early 2026. While we await more details, we leave you with the shots published by AutoEvolution.