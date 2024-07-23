E-fuels could be the ideal solution for combustion Ferraris, says CEO

We are currently in the midst of an ecological transition, at least as far as the automotive sector is concerned. Many manufacturers are focusing on electric cars, but this doesn’t seem to be the only eco-friendly alternative for the industry. In recent weeks, there has been frequent talk about e-fuels, with some cars already on the roads being compatible with synthetic fuels. In this case, therefore, a real transition might not be necessary. Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, also speaks about this possibility, envisioning a future for eco-friendly fuels and hydrogen powertrains in the Italian automaker’s models and wishing to use motorsport competitions to develop both technologies.

E-fuels could be the way forward for Ferrari, according to Benedetto Vigna

According to Vigna, zero-carbon fuel “will increasingly become a reality.” He stated: “We are working with partners to introduce zero-carbon fuel in Formula 1 by 2026, in line with new technical regulations. Often, technologies start on the track and then transfer to road vehicles. We believe there is still a future for internal combustion engine cars, supported by the development of zero-carbon fuels.”

When asked about Ferrari’s interest in hydrogen technology, Benedetto Vigna said that the company is exploring this type of fuel: “We won’t see it before 2030. I believe that motorsport competitions can always be the first place to adapt new technologies. But I’m certain that hydrogen could be a good option for the future.”

Previously, Vigna suggested that Ferrari could use sustainable fuels to continue selling internal combustion engine cars beyond 2035. The European Commission has proposed allowing the sale of internal combustion engines, provided they can only run on synthetic fuels. “The ICE still has a lot to offer,” Ferrari’s CEO stated last year, explaining that the development and adoption of e-fuels are proceeding faster than expected and could strengthen the brand’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions.