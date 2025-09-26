Ferrari EV: first details to be revealed on October 8

Ferrari has started testing what seems to be the near-final version of its first all-electric supercar. The first official details will be revealed on October 8, a date already confirmed months ago by CEO Benedetto Vigna and Chairman John Elkann.

Spy shots show a heavily camouflaged prototype, a strategy Ferrari also used for the 849 Testarossa, the 1,035-hp V8 set to replace the SF90 Stradale. Until recently, Ferrari had been concealing development of its new EV under Maserati Levante bodies, but this time it looks like we’re seeing the first true prototype of the upcoming electric Ferrari.

The presentation will unfold in three stages. First, the company will unveil the platform and powertrain, the “technological heart” of the project, as Vigna described it. Early in 2026, Ferrari will reveal the interior and design, with the full model officially debuting in the spring. Vigna reiterated to Autocar that Ferrari’s first zero-emission car will be developed “the right way,” with the goal of delivering fun and performance true to the brand’s tradition.

From the images available, the car appears similar in size to the V12 Purosangue SUV but with sleeker, more aerodynamic proportions. The presence of rear doors suggests a four-seat cabin, while the rear end features a prominent roof spoiler and sharply sculpted wheel arches. Some details, however, may have been added deliberately to mislead observers and photographers.

Rumors suggest a starting price around $500,000, with first deliveries expected by the end of 2026. This model will mark a historic turning point for Ferrari, as the brand aims to prove that even an electric car can embody the spirit of the Prancing Horse, not just the name.