Ferrari brings back the Testarossa name for a new supercar with real ties to the classic

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa, available in both coupé and Spider versions, is already capturing the attention of the Prancing Horse’s most devoted fans. This new model stands as the natural heir to the beloved SF90 Stradale and Spider, while also honoring the legendary Ferrari Testarossa “Tipo F110” of the 1980s and ’90s, a car that became an icon in just a few decades.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: a new chapter for an icon

Although it delivers “only” 1,036 horsepower, the 849 Testarossa represents the pinnacle of Ferrari’s sports technology, capable of competing with supercars such as the Lamborghini Fenomeno or the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 C8. Both rivals are slightly more powerful, but come with very different costs and accessibility. Still, the new model may spark mixed reactions among less devoted Ferrari enthusiasts.

On one hand, the 849 Testarossa replaces the SF90 Stradale and Spider, already strong enough to challenge Lamborghini’s latest creations. On the other, it pays homage to the historic Testarossa, embodying the heritage and iconic style of the 1980s. The result is a car that seeks to bridge innovation and nostalgia, an ambitious goal for a hypercar destined to become a technological benchmark while retaining the allure of the past.

Looking back more authentically at the original Testarossa, without diminishing the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa, we find the work of Luca Serafini, known on social media as lsdesignsrl, who has reinterpreted the classic Italian coupé through CGI.

The designer created a true “Operation Nostalgia,” drawing inspiration from the shapes and character of the Ferrari 512 S and the original Testarossa, while updating iconic details such as the side strakes and rear grille to suit 21st-century design language.

In his vision, pop-up headlights, integrated LED daytime running lights, and revised proportions transform the car into a bridge between past and future, a celebration of ’80s vibes reimagined for the modern era.