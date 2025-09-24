Ferrari EV: prototype spotted during road tests

Ferrari’s first electric car, originally expected in October 2025, will arrive with a slight delay compared to initial plans. The decision is tied both to the overall slowdown in demand for battery-powered vehicles and to Ferrari’s need to take more time to properly develop a model destined to make history as its first zero-emission car. In the meantime, testing continues at full pace: the camouflaged prototype has once again been spotted on the roads of Maranello, not far from the Ferrari factory.

Ferrari’s first electric car delayed slightly beyond 2025 launch plans

The latest sighting comes from Dutch photographer Derek Cornelissen (derek.photography), known for his spy shots outside Ferrari facilities. This time, his lens captured what is most likely Ferrari’s upcoming electric model, still heavily covered in camouflage that hides nearly all of its final design.

The prototype’s masked look has stirred social media, inspiring ironic comments and comparisons ranging from the historic Ferrari 250 GT SWB “Breadvan” to unlikely nods to the Volvo 850 T5-R. Jokes aside, anticipation for the car is building by the day, with enormous curiosity surrounding its final styling.

The question dividing fans and industry experts alike concerns the identity of Ferrari’s first EV. Will it be a pure supercar, faithful to the brand’s tradition, or a more SUV-like model closer in spirit to the Ferrari Purosangue? In the coming months, more concrete clues may emerge about the design and positioning of a car that, whatever form it takes, will mark a historic turning point for the Maranello automaker.