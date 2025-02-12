Ferrari Daytona SP3 by Tailor Made, a singular interpretation in carbon blue

The car was made in collaboration with a customer who expressed his aesthetic preferences, which were then implemented by the brand’s team of experts. The car features a glossy carbon blue body and mascara blue leather interior, maintaining a sporty but less flashy look than traditional color schemes such as red and yellow. Attention to customization was focused on aesthetics, without altering the original technical features of the vehicle.

The Daytona SP3 as queen of the night

The result of the color work carried out by the Tailor Made department is a specimen with all the features in place to gain the stage in the urban canvas. Many of the enthusiasts get around the decided thought that in this guise the wonderful supercar from Maranello earns the title of queen of the night. Protagonist of the treatment, as we said, was a Ferrari Daytona SP3, a car towards which I have always expressed my love.

His project fits into the groove of the Icon Series, opened by the Monza SP1 and SP2. In this vein it writes the third act, as evidenced by the number after the acronym for Special Project in the acronym. Daytona emphasizes the triple victory earned by Maranello’s cars at the U.S. 24 Hours in 1967. Like the other cars in the same family, the supercar under consideration pays homage to the brand’s nobler history by linking up with iconic cars under its signature, born in the past. Here the connection is with the 330 P4, although in the tail mirror a strong visual kinship emerges with the 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina.

Daytona SP3 different from previous cars

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 avoids the remake formula of previous cars. Although the connection is in the air, the styling project follows different paths, linked to modernity. Flavio Manzoni, in this case, has done an excellent job, on all fronts. To speak of a masterpiece is not at all inappropriate. One can hardly believe that this car was born from the equally beautiful LaFerrari Aperta, because of the completely different styling. It also changes the propulsion system, which here abandons the electric component, forsaking the hybrid nature of the other.

Under the rear hood, a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of developing a maximum power output of 840 horsepower, 10 more than the 812 Competizione, from which it borrows it, finds adequate welcome. The mechanical sounds become even more exciting. This heart celebrates endothermic mechanics at the highest level, elevating itself to a symbol. Only in Maranello could they give birth to such stuff, which exalts over the entire emotional range.

They are certainly of the highest level the performance picture achieved by the Ferrari Daytona SP3, only partly expressed by the numbers: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, top speed of over 340 km/h. The total production of the model will stop when the number 599 is reached. Blessed are the recipients of this four-wheeled gem.