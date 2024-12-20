Carlos Sainz Jr. receives his Ferrari Daytona SP3 in Monte Carlo | Video

After Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr. has also received his Ferrari Daytona SP3 in Monte Carlo. The car was delivered at the Prancing Horse’s Monaco dealership, where high-end clientele is at home. The Spanish driver chose a gray bodywork with red livery for his example. In the video, we can fully grasp his emotion upon the arrival of this wonderful supercar, which intoxicates in all sensory dimensions.

Carlos Sainz Jr. unwraps his Christmas “gift”: the Ferrari Daytona SP3

This is perhaps the most charismatic Ferrari since the legendary F40. Its style captures glances and conquers hearts, earning some of its best beats. The Ferrari Daytona SP3‘s design passes the visual test with flying colors. In its features, one can read relationships with the 330 P4 and the 250 P Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina but, despite clear references to those two creatures, the look boasts a specific personality that makes it unmistakable.

The sports car in question has nothing to do with remakes: the connections to history are in the air and can be perceived from every observation perspective, but in a modern canvas, with its well-defined lexicon that explores new dialectical paths. It’s impossible not to fall in love with it.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a car that creates addiction. Like all Prancing Horse supercars, but better than the vast majority of supercars. The model belongs to the Icona Series, of which it writes the third chapter, after the Monza SP1 and SP2. Like the other two, it celebrates the brand’s most noble history, evoking the magic of some of the most charismatic cars of the past. In this case, as already written, the inspiring muses were the fantastic 330 P4 and the 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina, which guided the stylistic choices of the tail end.

The name chosen for the model pays homage to the triple victory achieved by the Maranello car manufacturer at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona and highlights, in the final part, the advancement step marked within the aforementioned Icona Series, which could soon see the birth of a car inspired by the legendary F40. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 derives from the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, from which it inherits the carbon fiber chassis. Here, however, the engine has lost its electric component, delivering it to the pure endothermic dimension, without any form of hybridization. It’s easy to understand how this benefits the spirit, especially in a car that focuses on the charm of purity to deliver the best sensory thrills.

Under the rear hood of the Emilian supercar pulses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, developing a beautiful 840 horsepower, offered to pleasure with exciting progressions and mechanical musicality worthy of an anthology. The sound of this propulsion unit creates addiction, exactly like the body lines. A mechanical heart of this kind would deserve UNESCO protection.

We’re talking about an absolute masterpiece of engineering art that could only take shape in Maranello. The Ferrari Daytona SP3‘s performance is also top-notch in standing start acceleration, with a 0-100 km/h time of 2.85 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.4 seconds. The maximum speed pushes beyond the 340 km/h threshold. Spectacular numbers, but the sensory pleasure is much higher than what the figures suggest. Carlos Sainz Jr.‘s teary eyes at the delivery of his example in Monte Carlo demonstrate the excellence of this vehicle, which leaves even a Formula 1 driver speechless.