Ferrari announces green transition and six new models in 2025 at shareholders’ meeting

The Ferrari shareholders’ meeting provided an extremely positive assessment for 2024, confirming the economic solidity of the Prancing Horse and decisively moving forward towards a future focused on technological innovation and environmental awareness. Among the most significant data that emerged was the approval of a dividend distribution of €2.986 per ordinary share, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year, for a total of approximately €534 million.

Ferrari: many new developments planned for 2025

In addition to approving the economic and financial results, the assembly reconfirmed its confidence in the management: John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna will continue to lead the company as executive directors, alongside a team of high-profile non-executive board members, including Piero Ferrari, Delphine Arnault, and Francesca Bellettini. The board was also granted renewed authority to issue new ordinary shares, assign subscription rights, and authorize the repurchase of its own shares up to 10% of capital.

On the industrial front, CEO Benedetto Vigna highlighted progress in electrification, ahead of the launch of the first 100% electric Ferrari in 2025, which will be preceded this year by six new models. The expansion of the painting department and new commercial strategies regarding American tariffs further confirm attention to every detail to protect the customer experience.

Chairman John Elkann revealed the brand’s intention to also enter the world of high-performance sailing, a new frontier where technological research and sustainability meet, with future implications for the automotive sector as well. This entry into the boating world can only lead to important new revolutions and engineering solutions.

Ferrari thus demonstrates a determined outlook toward the future, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030, while the visionary spirit of founder Enzo Ferrari continues to inspire. The next key moment will be the Capital Markets Day on October 9, where the next evolutionary phase of one of the global automotive icons will be unveiled.