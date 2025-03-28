Electric Ferrari: Prancing Horse creating something unprecedented, CEO says

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, has spoken again about the electric Ferrari that will be unveiled on October 9th. The CEO of the Prancing Horse said that its development represents a challenge and that what is emerging is something unique. We recall that the production of this model, which according to some might simply be called “Ferrari Elettrica,” will take place at the new E-Building that the Prancing Horse inaugurated in Maranello last year.

Electric Ferrari will be something unique and exciting, according to Benedetto Vigna

“We are designing a car that will be presented in the fourth quarter, and it will be one of a kind. We won’t simply mount a battery and a motor on a chassis, as often happens in the mass market for economic reasons. We want to create something exciting that offers an unmistakable driving experience, with all the distinctive traits of a Ferrari. Getting into a Ferrari means interacting with the vehicle through all the senses. Electric is a challenge, but not comparable to the one faced 78 years ago, when roads didn’t even exist,” declared the CEO of Ferrari.

The anticipation for the debut of this model grows day by day. More and more people want to know exactly what it will be like and what characteristics the first electric Ferrari in history will have. Details that, at the moment, have not been revealed. Here we show you some renders that imagine what the model might look like. They are based on recent spy photos that emerged on the web. We just have to wait and see if the first electric car from the Prancing Horse automotive company will really look like this.