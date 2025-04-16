Stellantis’ John Elkann warns of looming threat to the auto industry in Europe and the US

During Stellantis‘ general shareholders’ meeting held yesterday, Chairman John Elkann issued a strong warning about the dangers threatening the Western automotive industry. In his speech, Elkann highlighted how both the American and European markets are facing critical challenges, while China is following a completely different development trajectory. “With painful tariffs and excessively rigid regulations, the American and European automotive industries are in danger,” the Chairman declared.

Stellantis’ Chairman concerned about difficulties in Europe and the United States

Regarding the United States, Elkann emphasized the negative impact of customs surcharges introduced by the Trump administration on vehicle imports, aggravated by additional taxes on strategic materials such as aluminum, steel, and components. However, in recent days Trump has been considering suspending tariffs for the automotive sector as well, to give manufacturers time to adapt.

On the European front, the Stellantis Chairman criticized CO2 emissions regulations, describing them as carrying “an unrealistic trajectory toward electrification, disconnected from market realities.” The situation is further complicated by the sudden withdrawal of purchase incentives by several European governments and still inadequate charging infrastructure, factors that are significantly slowing down consumers’ transition to electric mobility.

In this complex scenario, Stellantis nevertheless declares itself committed to renewing its product range and optimizing operations, despite the “strong pressures” exerted by political and regulatory decisions in its two main markets. During the meeting, Elkann also confirmed that by the end of the first half of 2025, a new CEO will be appointed to replace Carlos Tavares.

With honest self-criticism, the Chairman acknowledged the company’s internal responsibilities for the difficulties faced last year, admitting that “this is precisely why the result was even more disappointing.” However, he concluded on an optimistic note, emphasizing that “from that moment a new phase began, significant for the company’s future.”