Ferrari 812 Competizione A Tailor Made: a tribute to the 250 GTO of the Targa Florio

This prestigious program elevates the concept of automotive customization to the highest level, shaping unique examples that faithfully reflect the desires of the most demanding customers. The Tailor Made team’s craftsmanship is expressed through meticulous interventions on the bodywork and interior, always respecting the stylistic canons that distinguish the Prancing Horse, ensuring timeless elegance.

Special color effect of this Ferrari 812 Competizione A Tailor Made

On this occasion, we place our attention on a stunning new interpretation that shows us the roots of the brand’s most glorious history. To dress the bodywork of this special Ferrari 812 Competizione A, a sophisticated color combination was created that combines elegant French Racing Blue with vibrant Giallo Modena. This blend of colors is not accidental, but a direct homage to the world-famous 250 GTO that dominated the streets of the legendary Targa Florio during the golden era of motorsport. Confirming this historical connection, the number 112 proudly dominates on the front hood and doors, evoking the same number that adorned its illustrious ancestor in the famous Sicilian competition conceived by Don Vincenzo Florio.

The pulsating engine of this unique supercar is further enhanced by interiors that recall the illustrious model of the past. Sport seats in carbon fiber and fine Blu Profondo Heritage leather, elegantly juxtaposed with black, echo the interior hues of the inspirational muse. The end result is a car of rare beauty, a specimen that exudes palpable historic charm and an aesthetic that does not go unnoticed on any occasion.

Muscular but very elegant

Although the car shows off all its muscularity, the bodywork of this Ferrari preserves an inherent elegance, true to the brand’s prestigious history. In the livery we had the pleasure of admiring, its lines are superbly enhanced. Although red and yellow remain iconic choices, this specific color combination turns out to be perhaps the most appealing ever seen on this model, a thought that of course remains subjective.

Importantly, Maranello’s celebrated Tailor Made department focuses on the aesthetics, leaving the mechanicals intact. And in this case, no better choice could have been made, being faced with a true engineering masterpiece. Under the imposing front hood of the Ferrari 812 Competizione A, a stylistic homage to a legendary car like the 250 GTO, the inimitable 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine continues to roar. A powerplant that viscerally delivers a viscerally exciting 830 maximum horsepower, attainable at a speed of 9250 rpm.

Thanks to this powerplant, performance reaches stratospheric levels, with 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3 seconds and a top speed of 340 mph. But the sensations this car can deliver go far beyond mere numbers. The handling is incredibly precise and engaging, almost impossible to distinguish from that of the coupe version. The very slight and almost imperceptible chronometric gap is amply compensated for by the superior emotional intensity offered by open-top driving, an exclusive experience guaranteed by each of the only 599 examples of the Ferrari 812 Competizione A, a limited edition that embodies excellence. In short, as we can see from all the features on display, we can say that we have been talking about a true high-end tribute from Tailor Made.