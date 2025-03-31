Ferrari: one of the most incredible collections in the world is in Canada | Video

Some Ferrari collections are so large they seem unreal, but they truly exist. One of the noblest expressions of this category is found in Canada and belongs to businessman Luc Poirier, a real estate magnate with an extraordinary collection of Prancing Horse cars. These occupy a central place in his heart, but are also seen as an alternative treasure compared to classic financial investments.

One of the most incredible Ferrari collections in the world is located in Canada

Those who have attended the Montreal Auto Show know the cars in his possession, because in that exhibition setting he grants their splendor to the pleasure of visitors, captivated by such charm. The Poirier Collection is embellished with modern limited-series supercars, which further elevate the exclusivity of the lineup. There is even a car that looks like a 250 GTO, but it’s a replica based on a 250 Lusso chassis, executed by Carrozzeria Allegretti.

Of extraordinary charm, among the classics, is the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB preserved in this collection. It’s one of the most beautiful cars ever made. In Giallo Modena color, as in this case, the splendor of its forms reaches its peak. This one is obviously 100% original, like all other cars owned by Luc Poirier. Incredible models that leave you speechless even when considered individually, let alone all together.

The 246 GTS housed in the warehouse also belongs to a distant past, but then the hands of time move toward more recent eras. The collection adds the GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta. In the garage, there’s also a rare Monza SP2 from the Icona Series.

Finding all these wonders under the same roof is something magical. Blessed is the fortunate owner, who can admire and drive such jewels whenever he wants. Many other Ferraris add notes of charm to the Canadian collection we’re discussing. Among the more recent ones are the 296 GTS, the Purosangue, and the Roma Spider. Among so much red and yellow, a white Ferrari Testarossa in Miami Vice style also stands out.

As if that weren’t enough, Mr. Poirier also owns a Formula 1 single-seater. It’s the legendary Ferrari F2004 of Michael Schumacher, which accompanied the Kerpen ace in that year’s victorious sporting ride, sealed with 15 victories out of 18 races on the competitive calendar. An absolute dominance that laid rivals to the ground.