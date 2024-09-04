Ferrari 296 GTB: extreme transformation with Novitec’s N-Largo kit

The Ferrari 296 GTB is one of the most desired supercars among those in the Prancing Horse’s lineup. This model has received a new exclusive tuning package from Novitec. It’s a widebody kit that extends the 296 GTB and incorporates style elements from several other Ferraris. The N-Largo kit includes an active Novitec exhaust, high-flow catalytic converters, and a tune that can increase the overall power of the hybrid V6 to 868 horsepower, an increase of 38 HP.

Ferrari 296 GTB: Novitec’s new N-Largo tuning package unveiled

This power increase, combined with the electronic adjustment of the butterfly valves on the exhausts, allows for customization of the car’s sound, offering a unique and engaging driving experience. The combination of extreme power and adjustable sound makes this Ferrari a masterpiece of engineering and design, capable of leaving an indelible mark in terms of both performance and stage presence.

The front of the Ferrari 296 GTB modified by Novitec with the N-Largo kit features a carved lower central air intake, which helps improve the aerodynamics and cooling of the Prancing Horse’s supercar. On the sides, the lower air intakes have new openings at both ends, which draw attention to the wheels and feature a vertical air intake that accentuates the sinuous and particular shape of the Maranello-based car.

All this guides the airflow over the 21/22-inch NF11 NL wheels, made in collaboration with Vossen. Additionally, the fenders have been widened and equipped with visible carbon fiber louvered air intakes. Naturally, these end up improving the vehicle’s aerodynamic efficiency and, in addition, give an even more aggressive and sporty look to the supercar. This version of the Ferrari 296 GTB also features special sport springs, which lower the car’s stance by 35 mm. This lowering ends up giving it an even more aggressive appearance while improving aerodynamic performance.

Novitec also offers a hydraulic lift system option for the front axle. This allows the front end to be raised by 40 mm, enabling obstacles to be overcome without compromising the integrity of the vehicle or the driving experience. This combination of extreme performance and practicality makes the N-Largo kit suitable not only for the track but also for urban streets.

Naturally, the interiors of the Ferrari 296 GTB can also be customized with the tuner’s extensive package of materials. Novitec will produce only 15 units of this exclusive version of the Ferrari supercar. On the other hand, there are also those who mistreat jewels like this. Recently, in fact, someone put up for sale a blue Ferrari 296 GTB in a condition that is truly difficult to look at.