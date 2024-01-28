Ferrari 488 GTB vs Tesla Model 3 Performance: who wins the drag race?

In an exhilarating showdown between electric and traditional vehicles, hosted by CSL AutoTime, we witnessed a breathtaking race between the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the Ferrari 488 GTB. This clash of speed titans provided us with a unique spectacle, comparing two completely different automotive philosophies.

The 488 GTB, an icon in the world of supercars, boasts a 3.9-liter V8 biturbo engine, delivering 670 horsepower and 760 Nm of maximum torque. With a declared acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3 seconds, this car is a true jewel of Italian engineering. Equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, it weighs around 1370 kg. Despite its introduction in 2015, its design remains contemporary and timeless.

Ferrari 488 GTB: the supercar challenges a Tesla Model 3 Performance

On the other hand, we have the Model 3 Performance, featuring permanent magnet synchronous motors and all-wheel drive. With motors on both the front and rear axles, this vehicle produces 506 horsepower and 660 Nm. The Tesla also accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3 seconds, but weighs around 1844 kg, making it heavier than the Ferrari 488 GTB. Currently, the Performance version is not available for order, but the Long Range starts at €49,900. Certainly, however, it is less expensive than purchasing a used 488 GTB.

The race between these two cars highlighted their unique characteristics. Despite its lower power, the Tesla Model 3 Performance greatly benefited from its all-wheel drive and the instant torque typical of electric vehicles. This allowed it to start impressively, taking the lead in the early stages of the race. On the other hand, the Ferrari 488 GTB – with its blazing power and unmistakable roar – proved to be a worthy adversary. However, it struggled to keep up with the electric car’s lightning-fast acceleration, especially at the start.

This comparison demonstrated that, despite the power and prestige of a supercar like the prancing horse car, the innovation and efficiency of an electric vehicle like the Model 3 Performance can offer surprising performances. The EV covered 400 meters in 11.58 seconds, while the internal combustion supercar took 11.66 seconds.