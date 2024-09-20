Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta Touring at auction

The classic model car sector always arouses much fascination in all its enthusiasts, so on this opportunity is about to witness an auction that may even go down in history. By Bonhams Cars si Zoute, the company has decided to offer at auction a car endowed with great, almost priceless value. It is a Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta Touring, and those unfamiliar with the Maranello marque’s cars might also wonder why so much importance is placed on one car.

The answer is very simple, because there are only two in the world. This car was born in the 1950s, and is still a true masterpiece of Italian engineering of the time, and of course, a symbol of great elegance that never fades.

A jewel that came out of Maranello at auction

Next October 6, therefore only a few weeks away, the classic car industry has a big date. Bonhams Cars of Zoute, will auction off one of the two vehicles in the world of the Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta Touring. To be precise, this car was born back in the year 1951, shortly after the great invention of the 125 S, the first Ferrari of all time.

The 340 America therefore, as we can understand represents a historic beginning for the Ferrari company. The berlinetta with very sporty and at the same time elegant lines was delivered new in Belgium, and in the course of its life until now, it has had owners of great importance to the world of motoring, such as for example Jacques Swaters, of Garage FrancorChamps.

The car underwent a completely meticulous restoration several years ago. Thanks to this work, the 340 America has been brought back to life, thanks to expert mechanics who were able to put their qualities into practice. Another notable person who sat at its wheel was also Michele Alboreto, who drove the car in several re-enactments of the historic Mille Miglia, events that helped make the car a motorsport icon.

Under the hood of the Ferrari we are talking about is a rather satisfying engine, namely one of Ferrari’s 4.1-liter V12s, a creation of Aurelio Lampredi. This equipment can deliver about 220-230 horsepower to the car, which is combined with a very refined and high performance mechanic.

The Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta Touring, uniqueness and future investment

Of the 22 Ferrari 340 Americas that were produced at the time, only eight were outfitted with a Touring body, of which only two were berlinettas. The example that will go up for auction soon shows itself in excellent condition, both aesthetically and mechanically.

To be in possession of a Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta Touring obviously means being behind the wheel of a historic car.

At the same time, it also amounts to making a rather safe investment for the future. In fact, classic cars, especially Ferraris, are vehicles that are very consistently sought after by collectors all over the world, so their value will always be increasing as time goes by.

The Bonhams Cars auction in Zoute therefore, is an excellent opportunity for all enthusiasts in this field to win a piece of history from the house of Maranello. The Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta Touring is a very respectable and prestigious car, recall, we just have to see who will be its next owner on October 6.