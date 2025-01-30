Ferrari 296 VS could be unveiled in April

The Ferrari 296 VS, a special high-performance version coming in 2025, could be unveiled next April. As has been known for a few months now, the 2025 model year of the Prancing Horse manufacturer will feature four new models that will go on to introduce updates and new prerogatives to the Ferrari-branded range. The Ferrari 296 VS, where VS simply stands for Versione Speciale, is among these new models expected among the ranks of Maranello.

Special features of the new Ferrari 296 VS

There is, however, some interesting news involving the Ferrari 296 VS itself, also known by the project designation F171; those related to some rumors about the actual unveiling date of this model. The Ferrari 296 GTB adopts a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant, capable of 819 horsepower and 740 Nm of torque. However, there are many owners of this model who have been clamoring for a variant equipped with even greater performance values.

This would be the case with the upcoming Ferrari 296 VS, a model that is expected to serve as the “spiritual” successor to the popular 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista. According to some information that has appeared on the well-known FerrariChat forum, it appears that the unveiling of the upcoming Ferrari 296 VS has been set for April 29. At the same time, based on some camouflaged models that have been around in Maranello for some time, it seems that the inspiration for the final styling is to be found in the new Ferrari F80.

Other features of the upcoming Cavallino Rampante’s latest hypercar

From the Cavallino Rampante’s latest hypercar it would also inherit some details, starting with the wheel rims, while as already seen on the new 12Cilindri at the rear it should feature two active flaps to increase downforce values on the rear section and also to improve braking performance. At the same time, a revised lower front section will be introduced in front with the adoption of fins at the ends and a revised splitter to improve aerodynamics on the rear axle as well. Other images showed us as well the introduction of revised miniskirts with a different construction design, useful to fit the new aerodynamic references planned at the front and rear.

In addition, other improvements available on the upcoming Ferrari 296 VS were expected to be sought in a new exhaust system, in accordance with a constructive revision of the rear diffuser. Other prerogatives should be those related to improved weight on the scales; the 296 VS should be less heavy than the more traditional 296 GTB. According to further word from FerrariChat, it appears that the Ferrari 296 VS may also have a limited edition variant available that will introduce liveries used by Ferrari in competition. In terms of price, we expect an increase in the list price compared to the traditional variant, although no other news is currently available.