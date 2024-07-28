Ferrari 296 GTS vs Shelby GT500: who wins the drag race?

An all-internal combustion drag race pits the Ferrari 296 GTS against the Shelby GT500. The challenge took place at the Santa Pod Raceway, in the United Kingdom. Both cars belong to the well-known YouTuber Shmee150, who published the match on his social media channel. The battle consisted of three timed runs on the classic quarter-mile, equivalent to about 400 meters. All of this, of course, with a standing start.

Ferrari 296 GTS vs Shelby GT500: The Italian supercar challenges the American muscle car

As mentioned earlier, the protagonists of the drag race are a refined Italian supercar and an American muscle car. We’re talking about two models that well represent the schools of thought of their respective countries. Before diving into the comparison, let’s quickly review some characteristics of the cars involved in the duel.

Let’s start with the Shelby GT500, the ultimate version of the sixth-generation Mustang. This coupe is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, capable of developing a maximum power of 760 hp. This particular example has belonged to Shmee150 for 3 and a half years, and he has used it in several acceleration races before this one, some held in the United States, others in England.

The other protagonist of today’s drag race is a Ferrari 296 GTS, whose charm, starting from its name and aesthetic appearance, clearly surpasses that of its rival, although the latter is very charismatic. The Prancing Horse’s supercar is a technological jewel, with great character refinement and sublime performance vigor.

Here, the power comes from a new generation hybrid engine. Most of the energy and the best sensations come from the twin-turbo V6, which delivers 663 hp. The rest of the energy is provided by the electric unit, for a combined power of 830 hp. Due to its slightly higher weight, its performance is a hair inferior to that of the coupe, but the difference is almost imperceptible. This is one of Shmee150‘s favorite cars in his luxurious garage.

But how did the drag race end? It’s easy to guess who got the best times, but to confirm it, you have only one option left: watch the video. To optimize time, we’ve brought it directly to the key phases, but those who want to enjoy it in its entirety can always do so by rewinding it to the beginning.