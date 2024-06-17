Ferrari 296 GTB vs. supercar and Le Mans prototype: who dominates the Drag Race? | Video

It could not miss the Ferrari 296 GTB, ready to confront the Cadillac V-Series.R in a true show of relentless challenge. And for this special occasion, in this drag race, the Ferrari sports the Assetto Fiorano, a package that makes it even sharper and more precise on the track.

Drag Race of pure adrenaline: Cadillac V-Series.R vs. Ferrari 296 GTB, McLaren 750S and Porsche 911 Turbo S

The world of Drag Race competitions is a playground full of passion, adrenaline and above all pure speed. In these events, which are always held on dedicated tracks or open stretches of road, outstanding bolides compete in no-holds-barred drag races where every thousandth of a second counts and power is the sole judge of who will cross the finish line first. Spectacles of power and ingenuity take part in drag races, and racing prototypes and production supercars compete by testing their incredible acceleration to give fans thrills and pure adrenaline. Each challenge is a story in itself, with its own protagonists and surprises. A perfect mix of technology, passion for engines and the desire to always exceed one’s limits. And when it comes to impressive supercars as in this case, you certainly can’t miss the video and enjoy the show!

In fact, a recent video that was posted on Hagerty‘s YouTube channel and united all true fans by taking them to see a truly breathtaking challenge. On one side we can see the Cadillac V-Series.R (LMDh), a prototype ready to roar at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024, and on the other three exceptional supercars: the Ferrari 296 GTB with Assetto Fiorano, the McLaren 750S and the Porsche 911 Turbo S (992 series).

And under the hood, all the featured cars are equipped with a truly incredible engine. Cadillac V-Series.R (LMDh) a hybrid road-going monster with a 5.5-liter V8 engine capable of delivering an impressive 680 horsepower (limited power per Le Mans regulations). Also competing is the McLaren 750S that is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 720 horsepower that is matched by exceptional driving pleasure. Also among the contenders for the title is the Porsche 911 Turbo S: equipped with a 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, it puts out 650 horsepower and boasts gritty all-wheel drive. Also a great protagonist of the drag race is surely the Ferrari 296 GTB with Assetto Fiorano: a perfect concentration of technology with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo and hybrid V6 engine, for a total of 830 horsepower.

The video showing the competition is definitely of great interest and not to be missed since power, technology and adrenaline will definitely not be missed. So, click play and enjoy this wonderful competition!