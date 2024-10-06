Ferrari 288 GTO Legacy Tour, videos of the Dolomites journey to celebrate the legend

Using imagination, it is possible to think of a breathtaking landscape, among the most majestic mountains of Italy, where one of the most globally beloved cars makes perfect curves celebrating its 40th birthday. We are talking about the legendary Ferrari 288 GTO Legacy Tour, a legend of the 1980s, which made several generations dream until today.

Beauty and refinement combined with the power of Ferrari

The Ferrari GTO was born in 1984, and from the very beginning this supercar has left generations of enthusiasts speechless, becoming a symbol of power, beauty and refinement with no equivalent worldwide. To celebrate this special event, the Maranello-based manufacturer organized a completely exclusive outing Ferrari 288 GTO Legacy Tour in a very atmospheric location. In fact, the car was driven through the fantastic landscape offered by the Dolomites. During the event, a large number of beautiful examples of this legend on wheels participated.

The Ferrari GTO was a tribute to one of the cars that generated the most fascination of all those that came out of the Maranello workshops. For four days, the roads of the Dolomites listened to the unmistakable roar of these jewels on four wheels. It was a kind of unprecedented concert, for a select few who were able to admire such a concentration of beauty and power live. It was a unique experience that certainly revived the best moments of the 1980s, effecting a return to the origins of a supercar that has excelled in several chapters of motoring.

Exclusivity and limited series production

The 288 GTO was the first in a long series of completely exclusive models, which were produced in limited series and intended for a public of collectors and enthusiasts. F40, F50, Enzo, LaFerrari are just some of the names of the cars that followed the GTO, inheriting the winning car DNA in every respect. Although there have been many well-known cars, it seems that the GTO still remains a benchmark for all cars that want to be at the top of every classification.

The Legacy Tour was held in such a way as to take the form of a time of sharing, an opportunity for fans of the Maranello marque to get together and celebrate their shared passion. It was quite an exciting trip, both because of the celebration of the GTO and its 40th anniversary, and because of where it took place.

And the final destination of this tour could only be the small town of Fiorano, which is the birthplace of all the Ferraris we see whizzing around the world’s roads. In this very place, the GTOs were able to put into practice all their power and agility characteristics. In a true exhibition show, the cars proved that they are still extraordinary cars after so many years. A moment that turned into a true apotheosis, leaving everyone breathless. Therefore, the Ferrari GTO Legacy Tour was definitely an event that we will remember for many years. For those who participated, it will even be an experience that will probably remain in their memories forever.