Ferrari GTO: one of the most beautiful supercars ever turns 40

The 1984 Ferrari GTO ranks among the most prestigious models of its lineage. It was unveiled in March 1984 and is set to celebrate its 40th birthday in just a few weeks. Remarkably, it has maintained its aesthetic freshness over the years.

This legend deserves the highest honors. It embodies the finest DNA of Maranello’s automaker, even though it’s powered by something other than a 12-cylinder engine. Its debut took place at the Geneva Motor Show, a venue often chosen by the brand for its model launches. The announcement of its arrival came from Enzo Ferrari himself in September 1983. It was the first car to revive the iconic badge, inspired by the legendary 250 GTO from 1962. The three letters stand for Gran Turismo Omologato.

The 1984 Ferrari GTO marks its 40th anniversary this March

Unofficially, some added the numeric code 288 to highlight its 2.8-liter, 8-cylinder engine. Among its strengths is a captivating style, thanks to Pininfarina‘s creative genius. While there are visual nods to the 308, its proportions are distinct. The volumetric and dimensional design also has a unique character, resulting in a more muscular and sporty look that captivates from the first glance.

Aesthetics certainly played a key role in the model’s success, complemented by extraordinary engineering quality and limited production. Initially, only 200 units were planned, but production was increased to 272 units to accommodate some prestigious clients who were initially left out, including Niki Lauda.

The 1984 Ferrari GTO made extensive use of special materials like Kevlar, evidencing its close ties to racing. Its engine, too, had racing origins, with a 2855 cc V8, twin-turbocharged to deliver a maximum of 400 horsepower at 7000 rpm and a torque peak of 496 Nm (51 kgm) at 3800 rpm. At the time, these figures set the market standard.

Its performance, aided by a mere 1.160 kilograms of weight, was astonishing for its era, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and from 0 to 1000 meters in 21.7 seconds. Its top speed reached up to 305 km/h. These top-level numbers, however, barely convey the incredible emotions experienced onboard this supercar. It’s one of the most rewarding and thrilling of all time. Every journey in the 1984 Ferrari GTO is a unique sensory experience, transporting you to a parallel universe of emotional joys indescribable in words. With this Ferrari, Maranello’s automaker created one of its greatest masterpieces ever. Honoring it appropriately on its 40th anniversary is a precise duty.